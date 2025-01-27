Public Works Minister Reviews Dead Sea-Adasiya Road Drainage Project

Amman: Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abul Samen, inspected on Monday the project to rehabilitate the groundwater and surface water drainage system being implemented by the ministry on the Dead Sea-Adasiya road in the Naba’at area. During a field tour of the project, Abul Samen was briefed by officials on the work progress and key challenges facing the project. He emphasized the necessity of completing the project on schedule or ahead of time, given the road’s significance, especially with the approaching local tourism season. The road is one of the most important tourist routes connecting the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea to the capital.

According to Jordan News Agency, the project includes upgrading the groundwater and surface water drainage system over an approximate length of 500 meters, installing culverts, and reconstructing the road according to the latest designs that take into account the area’s natural and topographical features. This project is among the preventive initiatives prioritized by the ministry to ensure the road’s sustainability, the safety of its users, and to serve the local population.

The estimated cost of the project is around JD1 million, with a completion period of 120 working days. Work on the project began on November 10 last year, with 38% of the work already completed. All work is expected to be finalized by the first half of March.