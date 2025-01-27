Israel Accused of Delaying Withdrawal by Lebanese PM

Cairo: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized on Monday that “Israel is delaying the implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement and continues to violate the international Resolution 1701.” During a meeting with General Jasper Jeffers, head of the ceasefire monitoring committee, Mikati stated, “After consulting with the President of the Republic and the Speaker of Parliament to ensure Israel is given no excuse to delay its withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, the government has agreed to extend the ceasefire understanding until February 18. However, this requires, in return, increased pressure to halt Israeli aggressions and repeated violations, as well as ensuring a complete Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories in the south.”

According to Jordan News Agency, the Lebanese government is determined to hold Israel accountable for its actions and is calling for international support to enforce the terms of the UN Resolution 1701. The resolution demands that Israel withdraw from Lebanese territories and cease its reported violations. Despite the extension of the ceasefire understanding, tensions remain high, with Lebanon urging for a more robust international response to address the ongoing situation.

The Lebanese leadership’s insistence on an unconditional withdrawal reflects the broader regional dynamics and the sensitive nature of the ceasefire agreement. The international community’s role is seen as crucial in maintaining peace and ensuring compliance with the resolutions set forth by the United Nations. The situation continues to develop as both parties navigate the complexities of international diplomacy and regional stability.