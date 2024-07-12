Hamas: Zionist massacres in Gaza require Palestinian movement to curb occupation

Abdul Rahman Shadid, a leader in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, said that responding to the horrific Zionist massacres in Gaza requires a wide popular movement in all areas to curb the occupation and put an end to its crimes in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement carried by the Palestinian Information Center, Shadid stressed the need for all arenas in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied interior to ignite to support Gaza and its people and support the resistance, which offers a distinguished performance in confronting the Zionist war machine.

He explained that the people of Gaza were patient and sacrificed themselves, their money and their children in defense of Palestine and the redemption of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it is the duty of every Palestinian and Muslim to stand by them and resist the occupier everywhere.

He said that the West Bank is an important confrontation arena that can distract the enemy from Gaza, and exhaust it with qualitative operations targeting settlers and occupation forc

es on settlement roads and in the streets of the West Bank.

He added that what happened recently in Jenin and Tulkarm confirms that there are brave young people in the West Bank, capable of hitting the occupier hard and inflicting losses on his soldiers and settlers.

Shadid called for expanding resistance work in the West Bank to include Ramallah Allah, Bethlehem and Hebron, where the Ibrahimi Mosque is groaning from Judaization and settler abuses.

Source: Yemen News Agency