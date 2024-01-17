Zekelman Industries Introduces New Rally Cry: BELIEVE IN WHAT YOU BUILD(TM)

Zekelman launches new mobile app for employees, logo, and website at its first company-wide town hall

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America, and an innovator in integrated real estate development, introduces a powerful, yet personal, brand and belief system. As the family-driven company prepares for a new wave of growth, Executive Chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman kicked off the first ever company-wide townhall live from Zekelman’s newest and most technologically advanced factory in Rochelle, IL, streaming to thousands of teammates at multiple facilities across the U.S. and Canada on January 11th. He outlined future plans for the company and encouraged all associates to embrace the company’s new rally cry, Believe in What You Build .

"Believe in What You Build formalizes what has really been the soul of our company, with roots dating back to 1877," said Barry Zekelman. "It’s a call to action for our teammates, markets, and customers we serve, that together we can achieve more."

Zekelman continues to set investment records in new facilities, technology, and most importantly, its people. The family of Zekelman companies now includes 20 manufacturing locations with more than 2,900 employees across nine U.S. states and Ontario, Canada. In the past five years, the company has invested over $2.3 billion into its business with $1.1 billion towards facility modernization and expansion, and just over $1.2 billion in modular construction factories and housing developments. Examples of the company’s commitment to believing in what they build include:

Launch of Z Modular , the only fully integrated self-developer of multi-family housing, reinventing the modular building and construction process. To date, Z Modular has completed four housing projects totaling 1,104 apartments and currently has an additional eight housing developments with 2,154 units under construction in Arizona, Texas, and Canada.

the only fully integrated self-developer of multi-family housing, reinventing the modular building and construction process. To date, Z Modular has completed four housing projects totaling 1,104 apartments and currently has an additional eight housing developments with 2,154 units under construction in Arizona, Texas, and Canada. Atlas Tube Jumbo Mill in Blytheville, Arkansas , the world’s largest continuous ERW mill manufactures structural steel products not previously available from a domestic producer, creating new opportunities in architectural design and structural engineering. This facility created more than 180 jobs.

, the world’s largest continuous ERW mill manufactures structural steel products not previously available from a domestic producer, creating new opportunities in architectural design and structural engineering. This facility created more than 180 jobs. Wheatland Tube’s Rochelle, Illinois plant, the company’s most advanced manufacturing facility dedicated to electrical conduit, fence framework, and solar applications. This expansion created more than 200 jobs in the area.

the company’s most advanced manufacturing facility dedicated to electrical conduit, fence framework, and solar applications. This expansion created more than 200 jobs in the area. Continual investments across all factories, with updates including automated warehouses and loading cranes, expansion of hot-dip galvanization capabilities, and ongoing initiatives focused on enhancing safety, increasing efficiency, and producing more sustainably.

The strategic initiative is supported by numerous elements, including:

New website at www.zekelman.com where the Zekelman beliefs and company’s culture come to life.

Launch of Z-Connect, a new mobile app for all teammates to stay connected better than ever.

New logo, simplified to "Zekelman" and featuring an updated color scheme.

Fresh campaigns, product marketing, and communication initiatives rolling out throughout the year.

"This company has been around for a long time and has never been stronger," Barry Zekelman said to associates in the town hall last week. "When I see all of you succeed and prosper, that is my proud moment. The greatest thing is to see all of you do well and build your future with our company."

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 2,900+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman – Believe in What You Build . For more information, visit zekelman.com

