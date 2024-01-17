William Penn Bancorporation Announces Quarter End Results and Cash Dividend to Shareholders

BRISTOL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / William Penn Bancorporation ("William Penn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ CM:WMPN), the parent company of William Penn Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023. William Penn recorded net income of $11 thousand and $190 thousand, or $0.00 and $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to net income of $1.1 million and $2.1 million, or $0.08 and $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022. William Penn recorded a core net loss(1) of $168 thousand and $46 thousand, or $(0.02) and $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to core net income(1) of $788 thousand and $1.8 million, or $0.06 and $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022.

In addition, William Penn announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on February 8, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2024.

"We continue to intensify our focus on capital return for our shareholders," stated Kenneth J. Stephon, William Penn’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our second fiscal quarter once again underscored this commitment with substantial buyback activity, as we repurchased 1,191,831 shares at a total cost of $14.6 million, an average cost of $12.25 per share. Additionally, we announced on October 18, 2023 that our Board of Directors had authorized our seventh stock repurchase program, allowing for us to acquire up to 1,046,610 shares, or approximately 10.0% of our outstanding shares, which commenced upon the completion of the Company’s sixth stock repurchase program."

Mr. Stephon continued, "As of December 31, 2023, we have repurchased a total of 5,996,320 shares through our seven repurchase programs at a total cost of $70.0 million, an average cost of $11.67 per share. This equates to approximately 40% of the total outstanding shares upon the completion of the second step on March 24, 2021. Although profitability remains under pressure, these share repurchases, combined with a decrease of $7.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity during the quarter, drove our book value per share to $13.38 and our tangible book value per share(2) to $12.83 as of December 31, 2023.

"The Company continues to maintain a robust capital level, posting a stockholders’ equity to assets ratio of 15.61% and a tangible common equity ratio(3) of 15.07% at December 31, 2023. We also continue to manage our expenses diligently. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $589 thousand, or 10.4%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2022," Mr. Stephon added.

Highlights for the three and six months ended December 31, 2023 are as follows:

As previously announced, on October 18, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a seventh stock repurchase program to acquire up to 1,046,610 shares, or approximately 10.0% of the Company’s outstanding shares, that commenced upon the completion of the Company’s sixth stock repurchase program. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, we repurchased 1,191,831 shares at a total cost of $14.6 million, an average of $12.25 per share. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had repurchased a total of 5,996,320 shares under these repurchase programs at a total cost of $70.0 million, or $11.67 per share.

William Penn recorded net income of $11 thousand, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, and a core net loss (1) of $168 thousand, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

of $168 thousand, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities decreased $7.0 million, or 25.1%, during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Asset quality metrics remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 0.38% as of December 31, 2023 from 0.49% as of June 30, 2023.

Book value per share measured $13.38 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $12.91 as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share(2) measured $12.83 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $12.48 as of June 30, 2023. The increase in both book value per share and tangible book value per share was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities and the repurchase of 2,815,849 shares at a total cost of $34.3 million, or $12.18 per share.

Statement of Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $21.6 million, or 2.5%, to $826.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $847.6 million at June 30, 2023, primarily due to a $10.3 million decrease in net loans, a $7.2 million decrease in investments, and a $3.3 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The Company used $34.3 million of cash during the six months ended December 31, 2023 to repurchase shares of stock under its previously announced stock repurchase programs.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.3 million, or 15.7%, to $17.5 million at December 31, 2023, from $20.8 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to the repurchase of 2,815,849 shares at a total cost of $34.3 million and an $8.6 million decrease in deposits, partially offset by a $20.0 million increase in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of Pittsburgh, approximately $10.8 million of investment paydowns, and a $10.3 million decrease in net loans.

Total investments decreased $7.2 million, or 2.7%, to $259.2 million at December 31, 2023, from $266.4 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in investments was primarily due to approximately $10.8 million of principal paydowns of the securities included in the available for sale and held to maturity portfolios, partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in the gross unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The Company remains focused on maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio that provides a steady stream of cash flows.

Net loans decreased $10.3 million, or 2.2%, to $467.2 million at December 31, 2023, from $477.5 million at June 30, 2023. The interest rate environment has caused a slowdown in borrower demand and the Company maintains conservative lending practices and pricing discipline.

Deposits decreased $8.6 million, or 1.4%, to $626.7 million at December 31, 2023, from $635.3 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to a $15.7 million decrease in money market accounts, a $5.5 million decrease in savings accounts, and a $2.5 million decrease in non-interest bearing checking accounts, partially offset by a $17.0 million increase in interest bearing checking accounts. The interest rate environment has created significant pricing competition for deposits within our market.

Borrowings increased $20.0 million, or 58.8%, to $54.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $34.0 million at June 30, 2023. During the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Company borrowed from the FHLB of Pittsburgh to fund a portion of the $34.3 million of share repurchases.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $31.8 million, or 19.8%, to $128.9 million at December 31, 2023, from $160.7 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 2,815,849 shares at a total cost of $34.3 million, or $12.18 per share, during the six months ended December 31, 2023 under the Company’s previously announced stock repurchase programs, the payment of two $0.03 per share quarterly cash dividends totaling $637 thousand, and a $226 thousand one-time cumulative effect decrease to retained earnings from the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard. These decreases to stockholders’ equity were partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the unrealized loss on available for sale securities and $190 thousand of net income during the six months ended December 31, 2023. Book value per share measured $13.38 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $12.91 as of June 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share(2) measured $12.83 as of December 31, 2023 compared to $12.48 as of June 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $4.2 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 30.2%, from the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans. The net interest margin measured 2.28% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin during the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of deposits and the rise in interest rates that caused an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits that exceeded the increase in interest income on loans.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, net interest income was $9.0 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 27.1%, from the six months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by an increase in interest income on loans and investments. The net interest margin measured 2.40% for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.14% for the six months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin during the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of deposits and the rise in interest rates that caused an increase in the cost of borrowings and deposits that exceeded the increase in interest income on loans and investments.

Non-interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income totaled $828 thousand, a decrease of $74 thousand, or 8.2%, from the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $300 thousand net gain on the sale of premises and equipment associated with the sale of two properties recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2022, partially offset by a $94 thousand increase in the unrealized gain on equity securities and an $85 thousand gain on sale of securities recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income totaled $1.5 million, an increase of $294 thousand, or 24.8%, from the six months ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $221 thousand unrealized gain on equity securities recorded during the six months ended December 31, 2023 compared to a $219 thousand unrealized loss on equity securities recorded during the six months ended December 31, 2022 and an $85 thousand gain on sale of securities recorded during the six months ended December 31, 2023. These increases to non-interest income were partially offset by a $300 thousand net gain on the sale of premises and equipment associated with the sale of two properties recorded during the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Non-interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $5.1 million, a decrease of $589 thousand, or 10.4%, from the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $361 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a reduction in the number of full-time employees consistent with the Company’s expense management initiatives and a $179 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expense consistent with the closure of the branch office located in Collingswood, New Jersey effective December 31, 2022.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $10.3 million, a decrease of $927 thousand, or 8.3%, from the six months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $667 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a reduction in the number of full-time employees consistent with the Company’s expense management initiatives and a $207 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment expense consistent with the closure of the branch office located in Collingswood, New Jersey effective December 31, 2022.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a $68 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (119.3)%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $217 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 17.0%, for the same period in 2022. The income tax benefit recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the $57 thousand loss before income taxes coupled with the $309 thousand of federal tax-exempt income recorded on bank-owned life insurance.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded an $83 thousand income tax benefit, reflecting an effective tax rate of (77.6)%, compared to a provision for income taxes of $150 thousand, reflecting an effective tax rate of 6.7%, for the same period in 2022. The income tax benefit recorded during the six months ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the $603 thousand of federal tax-exempt income recorded on bank-owned life insurance relative to the $107 thousand of income before income taxes. The Company recorded a $211 thousand income tax benefit related to a refund received associated with the carryback of net operating losses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act during the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Asset quality metrics remain strong with non-performing assets to total assets decreasing to 0.38% as of December 31, 2023 from 0.49% as of June 30, 2023. During the six months ended December 31, 2023, we recorded a $30 thousand provision for credit losses primarily due to an increase in delinquent home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, partially offset by a decrease in the outstanding balance of our total loan portfolio. During the six months ended December 31, 2022, we did not record a provision for loan losses due to improved asset quality metrics and continued low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing assets. Our allowance for credit losses totaled $3.6 million, or 0.76% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, William Penn’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio totaled 15.61% and tangible capital to tangible assets ratio(3) totaled 15.07%. The Bank’s capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements. The Bank has elected to follow the community bank leverage ratio framework and, as of December 31, 2023, the Bank had a community leverage ratio of 16.01% and is considered well-capitalized under the prompt corrective action framework.

The Bank continues to have substantial liquidity that has been retained in cash or invested in high quality government-backed securities. In addition, at December 31, 2023, we had the ability to borrow up to $284.1 million from the FHLB of Pittsburgh, $10.0 million with the Atlantic Community Bankers Bank ("ACBB") and $3.5 million with the Federal Reserve Bank.

About William Penn Bancorporation and William Penn Bank

William Penn Bancorporation, headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the holding company for William Penn Bank, which is a community bank that serves the Delaware Valley area through twelve full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Camden and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. The Company’s executive offices are located at 10 Canal Street, Suite 104, Bristol, Pennsylvania 19007. William Penn Bank’s deposits are insured up to the legal maximum (generally $250,000 per depositor) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The primary federal regulator for William Penn Bank is the FDIC. For more information about the Bank and William Penn, please visit www.williampenn.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements and all other statements that are not historic facts are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions (including higher inflation and its impact on national and local economic conditions), the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic (including its impact on our business operations and credit quality, on our customers and their ability to repay their loan obligations and on general economic and financial market conditions), changes in the interest rate environment, legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect our business, changes in accounting policies and practices, changes in competition and demand for financial services, changes to consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending of savings behavior, adverse changes in the securities markets, changes in deposit flows, changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios and our ability to successfully integrate the business operations of acquired businesses into our business operations, the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees, our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems, and that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in William Penn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, which is available through the SEC’s EDGAR website located at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize, actual results may vary from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, William Penn assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

(1)As used in this press release, core net (loss) income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments, and income tax benefit adjustments. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

(2)As used in this press release, tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

(3)As used in this press release, tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,122 $ 7,236 $ 7,652 $ 7,860 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 11,402 10,492 11,561 11,282 Federal funds sold – 239 1,580 – Total cash and cash equivalents 17,524 17,967 20,793 19,142 Interest-bearing time deposits 100 100 600 600 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 160,938 156,097 165,127 171,951 Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 96,404 97,544 99,690 103,030 Equity securities 1,850 1,702 1,629 2,039 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,601, $3,587, $3,313 and $3,334, respectively 467,214 472,052 477,543 492,163 Premises and equipment, net 7,521 7,668 9,054 11,355 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,313 3,286 2,577 3,567 Deferred income taxes 9,002 11,104 9,485 9,267 Bank-owned life insurance 41,179 40,869 40,575 39,717 Goodwill 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 Intangible assets 437 478 519 615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,617 8,775 8,931 8,306 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 7,074 7,487 6,198 4,334 TOTAL ASSETS $ 826,031 $ 829,987 $ 847,579 $ 870,944 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 626,663 $ 626,507 $ 635,260 $ 615,438 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 54,000 51,000 34,000 60,000 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,481 1,707 3,227 2,643 Operating lease liabilities 8,834 8,972 9,107 8,439 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,107 5,407 5,240 5,194 TOTAL LIABILITIES 697,085 693,593 686,834 691,714 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – – – – Common stock, $0.01 par value 96 108 125 141 Additional paid-in capital 100,651 114,934 134,387 151,942 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (8,991 ) (9,093 ) (9,194 ) (9,395 ) Retained earnings 58,132 58,410 58,805 58,851 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,942 ) (27,965 ) (23,378 ) (22,309 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 128,946 136,394 160,745 179,230 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 826,031 $ 829,987 $ 847,579 $ 870,944 WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 6,194 $ 6,139 $ 5,666 $ 12,333 $ 10,963 Securities 1,700 1,711 1,707 3,411 3,364 Other 169 161 187 330 316 Total interest income 8,063 8,011 7,560 16,074 14,643 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,220 2,730 974 5,950 1,483 Borrowings 632 537 550 1,169 883 Total interest expense 3,852 3,267 1,524 7,119 2,366 Net interest income 4,211 4,744 6,036 8,955 12,277 Provision for credit losses 25 5 – 30 – NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 4,186 4,739 6,036 8,925 12,277 OTHER INCOME Service fees 225 215 209 440 420 Net gain on sale of securities 85 – – 85 – Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 309 294 274 603 547 Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – 300 – 299 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 148 73 54 221 (219 ) Other 61 68 65 129 137 Total other income 828 650 902 1,478 1,184 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,861 2,935 3,222 5,796 6,463 Occupancy and equipment 728 760 907 1,488 1,695 Data processing 504 494 472 998 903 Professional fees 192 210 258 402 521 Amortization of intangible assets 41 41 49 82 97 Other 745 785 752 1,530 1,544 Total other expense 5,071 5,225 5,660 10,296 11,223 (Loss) income before income taxes (57 ) 164 1,278 107 2,238 Income tax (benefit) expense (68 ) (15 ) 217 (83 ) 150 NET INCOME $ 11 $ 179 $ 1,061 $ 190 $ 2,088 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ – $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 Basic average common shares outstanding 8,845,633 10,600,522 12,985,244 9,723,078 13,210,259 Diluted average common shares outstanding 8,910,313 10,620,603 13,030,136 9,766,144 13,241,562 WILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands) The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average daily balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Loan fees, including prepayment fees, are included in interest income on loans and are not material. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances only. Any adjustments necessary to present yields on a tax equivalent basis are insignificant. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Interest and Yield/ Average Interest and Yield/ Average Interest and Yield/ Average Interest and Yield/ Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans(1) $ 472,456 $ 6,194 5.24 % $ 484,700 $ 5,666 4.68 % $ 475,711 $ 12,333 5.19 % $ 481,048 $ 10,963 4.56 % Investment securities(2) 254,542 1,700 2.67 276,741 1,707 2.47 259,083 3,411 2.63 282,218 3,364 2.38 Other interest-earning assets 11,544 169 5.86 17,508 187 4.27 11,466 330 5.76 17,622 316 3.59 Total interest-earning assets 738,542 8,063 4.37 778,949 7,560 3.88 746,260 16,074 4.31 780,888 14,643 3.75 Non-interest-earning assets 83,582 84,421 82,849 83,172 Total assets $ 822,124 $ 863,370 $ 829,109 $ 864,060 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 139,246 588 1.69 % $ 133,690 97 0.29 % $ 130,122 893 1.37 % $ 131,975 163 0.25 % Money market deposit accounts 194,016 1,458 3.01 179,357 544 1.21 197,371 2,884 2.92 176,153 760 0.86 Savings, including club deposits 84,609 12 0.06 99,553 21 0.08 86,225 30 0.07 102,001 41 0.08 Certificates of deposit 161,761 1,162 2.87 136,352 312 0.92 161,793 2,143 2.65 132,967 519 0.78 Total interest-bearing deposits 579,632 3,220 2.22 548,952 974 0.71 575,511 5,950 2.07 543,096 1,483 0.55 FHLB advances and other borrowings 43,652 632 5.79 55,950 550 3.93 40,739 1,169 5.74 55,337 883 3.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities 623,284 3,852 2.47 604,902 1,524 1.01 616,250 7,119 2.31 598,433 2,366 0.79 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 55,266 63,282 56,158 64,216 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 18,375 16,640 17,994 14,926 Total liabilities 696,925 684,824 690,402 677,575 Total equity 125,199 178,546 138,707 186,485 Total liabilities and equity $ 822,124 $ 863,370 $ 829,109 $ 864,060 Net interest income $ 4,211 $ 6,036 $ 8,955 $ 12,277 Interest rate spread(3) 1.90 % 2.87 % 2.00 % 2.96 % Net interest-earning assets(4) $ 115,258 $ 174,047 $ 130,010 $ 182,455 Net interest margin(5) 2.28 % 3.10 % 2.40 % 3.14 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 118.49 % 128.77 % 121.10 % 130.49 % Includes nonaccrual loan balances and interest, if any, recognized on such loans. Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. Asset Quality Indicators (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 Non-performing assets: Non-accruing loans $ 3,017 $ 3,556 $ 4,033 $ 4,256 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more – – – – Total non-performing loans $ 3,017 $ 3,556 $ 4,033 $ 4,256 Real estate owned 141 141 141 – Total non-performing assets $ 3,158 $ 3,697 $ 4,174 $ 4,256 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.75 % 0.84 % 0.86 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.49 % ACL to total loans and leases 0.76 % 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.67 % ACL to non-performing loans 119.36 % 100.87 % 82.15 % 78.34 % Key Performance Ratios (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized for the three and six months ended) Return on average assets 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.49 % 0.05 % 0.48 % Core return on average assets(4) (0.08 )% 0.06 % 0.37 % (0.01 )% 0.42 % Return on average equity 0.04 % 0.47 % 2.38 % 0.27 % 2.24 % Core return on average equity(4) (0.54 )% 0.32 % 1.77 % (0.07 )% 1.95 % Net interest margin 2.28 % 2.52 % 3.10 % 2.40 % 3.14 % Net charge-off ratio 0.01 % (0.02 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.03 % Efficiency ratio 100.64 % 96.87 % 81.58 % 98.69 % 83.37 % Core efficiency ratio(4) 105.51 % 98.20 % 85.97 % 101.67 % 83.87 % Tangible common equity(5) 15.07 % 15.89 % 20.08 % 15.07 % 20.08 % (4) As used in this press release, core return on average assets, core return on average equity, and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments, and income tax benefit adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (5) As used in this press release, tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (unaudited) In this press release, we present the non-GAAP financial measures included in the tables below, which are used to evaluate our performance and exclude the effects of certain transactions and one-time events that we believe are unrelated to our core business and not necessarily indicative of our current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility into our core businesses and underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items. The following tables include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their comparable GAAP measures. William Penn Bancorporation and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Calculation of tangible capital to tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) $ 826,031 $ 847,579 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,295 5,377 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 820,736 $ 842,202 Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 128,946 $ 160,745 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,295 5,377 Total tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 123,651 $ 155,368 Stockholders’ equity to assets (GAAP) 15.61 % 18.97 % Tangible capital to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 15.07 % 18.45 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 128,946 $ 160,745 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,295 5,377 Total tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 123,651 $ 155,368 Total common shares outstanding 9,637,072 12,452,921 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 13.38 $ 12.91 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.83 $ 12.48 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of core net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 11 $ 179 $ 1,061 $ 190 $ 2,088 Less pre-tax adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities (85 ) – – (85 ) – Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – (300 ) – (299 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (148 ) (73 ) (54 ) (221 ) 219 Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 54 17 81 70 18 Income tax benefit adjustment – – – – (211 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) $ (168 ) $ 123 $ 788 $ (46 ) $ 1,815 Calculation of core earnings per share: Earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 Less pre-tax adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities (0.01 ) – – (0.01 ) – Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – (0.02 ) – (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.01 – 0.01 0.01 – Income tax benefit adjustment – – – – (0.02 ) Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.14 Calculation of core return on average assets: Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.49 % 0.05 % 0.48 % Less pre-tax adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities (0.04 )% – – (0.02 )% – Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – (0.13 )% – (0.06 )% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.08 )% (0.04 )% (0.03 )% (0.06 )% 0.05 % Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.02 % – Income tax benefit adjustment – – – – (0.05 )% Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) (0.08 )% 0.06 % 0.37 % (0.01 )% 0.42 % Average assets $ 822,124 $ 836,094 $ 863,370 $ 829,109 $ 864,060 Calculation of core return on average equity: Return on average equity (GAAP) 0.04 % 0.47 % 2.38 % 0.27 % 2.24 % Less pre-tax adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities (0.27 )% – – (0.12 )% – Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – (0.67 )% – (0.32 )% Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.48 )% (0.19 )% (0.12 )% (0.32 )% 0.23 % Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.17 % 0.04 % 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.02 % Income tax benefit adjustment – – – – (0.22 )% Core return on average equity (non-GAAP) (0.54 )% 0.32 % 1.77 % (0.07 )% 1.95 % Average equity $ 125,199 $ 151,974 $ 178,546 $ 138,707 $ 186,485 Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 5,071 $ 5,225 $ 5,660 $ 10,296 $ 11,223 Less adjustments: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 5,071 $ 5,225 $ 5,660 $ 10,296 $ 11,223 Net interest income $ 4,211 $ 4,744 $ 6,036 $ 8,955 $ 12,277 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 828 $ 650 $ 902 $ 1,478 $ 1,184 Less adjustments: Net gain on sale of securities (85 ) – – (85 ) – Net gain on disposition of premises and equipment – – (300 ) – (299 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (148 ) (73 ) (54 ) (221 ) 219 Core non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 595 $ 577 $ 548 $ 1,172 $ 1,104 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 100.64 % 96.87 % 81.58 % 98.69 % 83.37 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 105.51 % 98.20 % 85.97 % 101.67 % 83.87 % CONTACT: Kenneth J. Stephon Chairman, President and CEO PHONE: (856) 656-2201, ext. 1009 SOURCE: William Penn Bancorporation

