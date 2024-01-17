RF Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 23

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after the close of the market.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

888-506-0062 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0011 (International). Participant access code 913670.

Live and archived webcast: www.rfindustries.com

In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (US and Canada) or 919-882-2331 (International). The replay access code is 49517.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company’s products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com

RF Industries Contact: Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com Investor Relations Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.

Margaret Boyce

(310) 622-8247

RFIL@finprofiles.com

