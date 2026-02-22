Youth Minister Meets with UNHCR Representative to Discuss Cooperation in Jordan

Amman: Minister of Youth Raed Adwan met with the Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan, Maria Stavropoulou, to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two sides across various fields.

According to Jordan News Agency, Adwan emphasized the importance of partnership in implementing youth programs and projects, particularly in executing the Jordanian national plan to activate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security. He highlighted the ministry's efforts to empower young people and increase their participation in political, economic, and social spheres of life.

Stavropoulou commended Jordan's role under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in supporting refugees and acknowledged the UNHCR's appreciation for the Ministry of Youth's approach. She noted that this approach allows refugee youth to access ministry programs and services, enabling them to benefit from available opportunities. She also expressed a desire to explore new avenues of cooperation with the ministry to implement youth projects through youth centers and various sports and youth facilities.