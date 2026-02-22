Jordan’s ICT Sector Experiences Significant Growth Driven by Economic Modernisation Vision

Amman: Jordan's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector has recorded substantial growth in 2025, largely fueled by the country's Economic Modernisation Vision.

According to Jordan News Agency, the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) attributes this growth to rising demand for digital services, increased investment readiness, improved digital infrastructure, and the creation of high-value jobs.

int@j Chair Fadi Qutaishat emphasized that the sector's focus has shifted from individual company growth to building an integrated technology ecosystem. This ecosystem combines skilled talent, investment, research and development, and supportive regulation. The Jordanian government is working to increase the ICT sector's contribution to the national economy by attracting numerous tech firms and generating tens of thousands of quality jobs.

As part of this strategic initiative, int@j has introduced a new visual identity aimed at unifying the sector's voice and strengthening coordination among stakeholders. The association is also prioritizing support for startups through the "Jordan Startups" platform, which features over 500 startups in various sectors, including fintech, edtech, logistics, and artificial intelligence. This platform is designed to connect entrepreneurs with investors and service providers.

To address existing skills gaps, int@j has launched the "Tech Forward" program, which aligns university graduation projects with market needs. The association collaborates with national entrepreneurship bodies, supports incubators and accelerators, and works with university innovation centers to transform academic projects into viable businesses.

A new skills gap study is currently underway to better align education and training with labor market demands. Additionally, the association has introduced a "Digital Economy and Innovation Policy Brief" series that covers topics such as smart cities and brain drain, offering recommendations to enhance the regulatory environment and competitiveness.

Efforts to advance women's participation in the sector are being made through the second phase of the Social Diversity Management project, which supports IT companies in enhancing diversity policies. Regionally, int@j has identified Saudi Arabia as the top export destination for Jordanian tech companies, followed by Syria and Iraq.

Looking to the future, the association plans to bolster international expansion by establishing structured presences in key regional capitals. This initiative aims to help Jordanian firms access decision-makers, form partnerships, and accelerate market entry.