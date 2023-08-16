Yemen’s ambassador to Syria honors three outstanding Yemeni students

The Yemeni Ambassador to Syria, Abdullah Ali Sabri, honored today,Wednesday, three students from the Yemeni community in the Syrian Arab Republic who achieved advanced positions and excelled in the general secondary certificate in its scientific branch, and their averages exceeded 99 percent.

In the honoring, which was attended by the head of the Yemeni Community Council in Syria, Muhammad Naji Al-Awlaki, Ambassador Sabri expressed his congratulations to the outstanding students and their parents for the honorable results they obtained.

The Yemeni ambassador to Syria praised the role of the Syrian educational cadres in the achievement of the students, and the Syrian government’s sponsorship of Arab creators and outstanding students.

For their part, the honored students thanked the Embassy of Yemen in the Syrian Arab Republic for this initiative because of its great impact on them, strengthening their attachment to their country, developing loyalty and national belonging, promising to make every effort to continue excellence in their university studies.

Source: Yemen News Agency