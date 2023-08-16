Transport minister: marine insurance memorandum signed by UN with mercenary government does not serve public interest

Minister of Transport of the National Salvation Government Abdulwahab al-Durra submitted on Wednesday a letter of objection to the United Nations against signing a memorandum of understanding with the mercenary government to reduce the cost of marine insurance on ships because it does not cover the entire ports of the Republic of Yemen.

The Minister of Transport said, during his meeting in Sana’a with Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Regional Director for the Arab Region of the United Nations Development Program Abdullah al-Dardari “The memorandum of understanding signed by the UN Development Program with the mercenary government has a bias towards some Yemeni ports and does not serve the general interest of the Yemeni people and not neutral.

He pointed out that the legitimate government is the one that rules from within the homeland and on the ground and between its people, coexisting with its concerns and suffering, and defending all its national capabilities and natural wealth.

The Minister of Transport urged the UN to deal with Yemeni ports with one eye without discrimination, stressing the need to separate the human rights file from the political file.

Al-Durra pointed out that the UN Development Program did not implement any of the approved projects with regard to the port of Hodeida in accordance with the 2018 Stockholm Agreement, despite the many promises, while the development program implemented strategic projects in other ports under occupation.

“The port of Hodeida lacks the cranes (bridge cranes) that were destroyed by the aggression, in addition to other projects of importance,” Minister al-Durra said.

He noted that the port of Hodeida benefits more than 70 percent of the population of Yemen and provides maritime navigation services in accordance with international conditions and requirements.

Al-Durra stressed the need to cancel the inspection in Djibouti, as it works to delay ships for more than 20 days, and this causes large fines for basic materials and others, which negatively affects the Yemeni citizen.

The Minister of Transport appreciated the efforts of the Supervisory Committee of the Safer Implementation Agreement, the United Nations and the Omani mediation in resolving the problem of the Safer ship, which would have caused a major environmental disaster for the surrounding countries in the Red Sea.

Source: Yemen News Agency