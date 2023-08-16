?Regent attends graduation of Al Hussein Technical University’s third class

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Wednesday attended the graduation of Al Hussein Technical University’s (HTU) third class for the academic year 2022-2023. Crown Prince Al Hussein presented certificates to graduates of the technical and bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering, architectural engineering, computer science, data science and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, energy engineering, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering. His Royal Highness also honoured the top achieving graduates. Speaking at the graduation ceremony, HTU President Ismael Al Hinti said the university’s 361 previous graduates have all found employment opportunities, as HTU, which was founded in 2016 and graduated its first class in 2021, offers training opportunities for students while studying. Over 75 per cent of the 184 graduates in HTU’s third and latest class have also found employment, Hinti added. HTU, which is located at the King Hussein bin Talal Business Park and is affiliated with the Crown Prince Foundation, was established to advance technical education and provide the labour market with trained and qualified technical education graduates. The university seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical and applied knowledge, while keeping up with local and international labour market needs.

Source: Jordan News Agency