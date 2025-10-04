Yarmouk University Wins UAE Award of Excellence in Islamic Studies

Sharjah: Dr. Mohammad Al-Hawari, from the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Yarmouk University, has been awarded the Excellence Award in Islamic Studies for its third session (2024-2025) held in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Jordan News Agency, the competition was organized by the University of Sharjah and focused on the theme “Resolving Contentions around the Hadith of al-Bukhari and Muslim,” which are the two most authentic collections of Sunni Islamic hadith. The award is presented annually in an Islamic law field to a researcher for their published and peer-reviewed research after successfully passing the stages of scientific arbitration.

The award aims to encourage innovation in Islamic studies, deepen academic research on current Islamic issues that impact development, and enhance the role of universities in improving research output and serving community-based interests.