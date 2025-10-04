JREEEF Charts Path for Growth, Sustainable Development

Amman: Rasmi Hamzeh, CEO of the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), emphasized the fund’s ongoing dedication to driving economic competitiveness and advancing sustainable development by expanding renewable energy and energy-saving programs. Speaking at a recent dialogue hosted by the Jordan Economic Forum (JEF) on scaling renewable energy efforts, Hamzeh highlighted the fund’s significant role in increasing renewable energy adoption among citizens through targeted initiatives that reduce energy costs and encourage the use of alternative sources.

According to Jordan News Agency, Hamzeh acknowledged the challenges ahead, including ensuring the long-term sustainability of these programs, broadening the reach to diverse beneficiaries, and tailoring solutions for key sectors, especially the industrial sector, a central pillar of the fund’s strategy. During the session, Hamzeh outlined the fund’s strategic vision and showcased key programs supporting Jordan’s energy transformation, including energy audits and backing for specialized firms.

He pointed to a wide range of sector-specific projects benefiting government, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare, municipalities, and religious institutions. Investments in these sectors total around JD 3.6 million, while residential sector investments have surpassed JD40 million. Hamzeh also noted that national projects involving solar water heaters, photovoltaic panels, and energy-efficient lighting have enhanced living standards for approximately 460,000 Jordanians across the Kingdom.

Looking ahead, he described the industrial sector program as a promising opportunity, with potential investments reaching 500 million dinars and expected returns within three years if fully realized. The session concluded with Hamzeh addressing questions and feedback from forum participants.