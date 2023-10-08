X Rolls Out New Ad Format That Can’t Be Reported, Blocked

X platform formerly known as Twitter has begun serving its users with a new ad format that can’t be reported or blocked.

According to Mashable, an American digital website that evaluating and reviewing digital media and its tools,the rollout of these ads also provides the public with a hint regarding just how much the company is struggling to attract advertisers. Multiple X users have reached out to Mashable over the past few days to report seeing a new type of ad in their For You feed that they had not previously come across on the platform.

These new X ads don’t allow users to like or retweet the ad posts. In fact, the new ad format also doesn’t disclose who is behind the ad or that it is even an advertisement at all.

This ad format with numerous users from across X and have seen a variety of different ads running this bizarre new format that just consists of written copy text, a photo, and a fake avatar that’s sole purpose is to make the ad look like an organically posted tweet, Mashable added.

