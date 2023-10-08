HE QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain praised Al Adaam athletes’ performance in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, China, in which Al Adaam athletes did not spare any effort during both the tournament and its preparations to honor Qatari sports in this continental forum, being an example of discipline.

Regarding QOC organizing a reception on the sidelines of the Games, His Excellency said that QOC always seeks to take advantage of such occasions to promote sporting events taking place in Qatar, by establishing networks and consolidating relations with various sporting organizations globally and prominent figures in the field of sport, such as the leadership of the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Council of Asia, Asian National Olympic Committees, and game organizing committees, reflecting Qatari sports’ prominent role in the Olympic movement.

HE QOC Secretary-General expressed his pride in hosting the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030, the country’s second time to host the Asian Games, after having hosted the memorable 15th Asian Games Doha 2006, which was a great leap forward for sports in Qatar. Al Buainain said that Qatar will work hard to present the world with yet another extraordinary event.

His Excellency stressed the need to benefit from Hangzhou’s hosting experience for the 21st Asian Games – Doha 2030, for that reason, QOC sent several delegates from various QOC departments to attend the Asian Games in Hangzhou to learn more about China’s hosting experience.

The QOC Secretary-General said that under the guidance of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, QOC is always keen on training its administrative staff and developing their expertise in organizing sporting events, especially in light of the fact that Qatar will host a number of world championships in the coming years, including the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024, the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027.

Al Buainain praised the tournament’s organization, thanking the organizing committee for the great effort and support it has provided to delegations and guests throughout the Asian Games.

His Excellency added that the tournament saw heated competitions in numerous sports, both on team and individual levels, showcasing the advancement in performance on the scale of the Asian continent, culminating in breaking records.

The QOC Secretary-General thanked the Qatari administrative delegation to the Asian Games for facilitating the Qatari team’s stay and meeting all their needs through its remarkable efforts and coordination with the organizing committee, enabling team members to stay focused on their performance only.

At the conclusion of his statements, Al Buainain wished Qatari teams success in their future participation, making more honorable achievements and raising Qatar’s name in regional, continental, and global competitions, with HE QOC Secretary General stressing that QOC follows a clear strategy that aims to bring honor to Qatar in future sports tournaments, such as the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Source: Qatar News Agency