World cities host rallies protesting US-UK aggression on Yemen



Tens of thousands rallied in New York City, in protest of the American-British aggression on Yemen and the Zionist persistent attacks on Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators called for an end to the war and prosecution of the occupation over the genocides committed in Gaza with US support.

An alliance of British organizations called for rallies that were seen by more than 120 cities in 45 countries around the World.

In Sidney, a pro-Palestine rally deplored the Israeli crimes against civilians in Gaza Strip, as part of the ‘World Day for Gaza’.

Washington also hosted a rally at which hundreds of thousands of activists called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and voiced rejection of the US support to the Zionist entity.

In Indonesia, 18 cities witnessed sit-ins and rallies in protest of unfair assaults on Yemen and Gaza Strip.

South Africa also saw massive demonstrations in many cities calling for an end to war and genocide committed by Israel against civilians in Gaza.

Source: Yemen News Agency