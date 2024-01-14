Checking out boat assembly site at Hodeida Fishing Port dock and bridges



Fisheries Ministry Undersecretary for the Planning and Projects Sector, Muhammad Al-Faqih, along with the Vice President of the General Authority for Red Sea Fisheries, Abdul-Malik Sabra, inspected the site for collecting parked and out-of-readiness boats moored in the basin and bridges of the fishing port in Hodeida city .

Al-Faqih and Sabra were briefed on the efforts made at the site, which includes 273 boats that were collected more than a year ago and are without maintenance or use.

He praised the efforts of the authority’s leadership in cleaning the port and removing parked boats, stressing the ministry’s efforts and keenness, in cooperation with the Supreme Agricultural and Fisheries Committee, to complete the implementation of the port rehabilitation program with the aim of improving the infrastructure and providing a suitable environment for fishermen.

They were accompanied on the visit by the Director General of Planning at the Authority, Muhammad Al-Tayeb, and Majed Al-Kahlani, Director-General

of Planning and Fish Extension at the Ministry’s General Office.

Source: Yemen News Agency