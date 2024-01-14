Dr. Bin Habtoor offers his condolences on Professor Saeed Abdo Jabali’s death



The caretaker Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, sent a message of condolences on the death of Professor Saeed Abdo Jabali, former Vice President of the University of Aden for Academic Affairs and professor of the General Biology course in the colleges of the University of Aden, after a life full of academic giving.

In the telegram that he sent to the sons of the deceased, Dr. Sam and Dr. Sami, members of the teaching staff at the College of Medicine at the University of Aden, and the academics and intellectuals in the provinces of Aden and Lahj, Dr. Bin Habtoor praised the virtues of the deceased and his contribution to serving the path of development that the University of Aden witnessed during the last period, noting the intellectual and research production. For the deceased in his field of specialization, represented by scientific research and reference and educational books.

He stressed that the higher education sector in general and the University of Aden in particular have lost a distinguished academic figure who had an important mark on research and academic work.

Dr. Bin Habtoor expressed his sincere condolences to the sons of the deceased and all family members, academics and intellectuals in Aden and Lahj over this affliction, asking God Almighty to cover him with vast mercy and forgiveness, to dwell him in spacious gardens, and to inspire his family, relatives, students, and lovers with patience and solace. .

” We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return “.

Source: Yemen News Agency