Workers Conclude Vocational Training Within Amman Day Celebrations

Amman: Workers in Amman have successfully completed a vocational training program as part of the Greater Amman Municipality's (GAM) City Day celebrations. City Director Nabil Jariri highlighted the municipality's dedication to administrative and economic modernization during a graduation ceremony for trainers in various professional positions.

According to Jordan News Agency, Jariri emphasized that the program aims to promote vocational and technical education, providing the national economy with skilled workers. He stated that the initiative is part of the municipality's commitment to enhancing the skills of its workforce to improve the services offered to Amman and its residents.

The training sessions, conducted by GAM trainers, included six days of instruction-two focused on theoretical knowledge and four on practical application in areas such as road construction, infrastructure renovation, urban planning, and sewage systems. The program is part of the municipality's efforts to develop professional and technical staff and increase their career competency.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants received certificates from Jariri, recognizing their dedication and successful completion of the program's requirements.