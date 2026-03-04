  • Date: March 6, 2026

Jordanian Armed Forces Refute Claims of Cyberattack on Official Website

Amman: The General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army - has firmly denied claims that its official website was compromised by a cyberattack.

According to Jordan News Agency, a military source clarified that rumors spreading across various social media platforms and websites are unfounded. The official website continues to operate smoothly, adhering to the highest cybersecurity standards. There has been no cyberattack affecting its functionality or the security of its information.

The source further stated that the Jordanian Armed Forces prioritize cybersecurity and collaborate with relevant authorities to safeguard official websites and government data against potential cyber threats.

