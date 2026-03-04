  • Date: March 6, 2026

Man Arrested for Spreading Panic; Urging Evacuation in Azraq

Azraq: Authorities arrested Wednesday a man responsible for publishing a social media post that caused panic and urged evacuation in the Azraq district.

According to Jordan News Agency, a Public Security Directorate (PSS) statement revealed that the post, which was falsely attributed to the PSD, prompted concern among residents before investigations led to the identification and arrest of the individual who created and disseminated it.

The suspect has been referred to the Public Prosecutor, who ordered his detention at a correctional and rehabilitation centre pending further investigation. Authorities have issued a warrant for a second individual allegedly involved in the incident.

