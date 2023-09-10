Work underway to kick off Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha



Efforts have begun to establish a Jordanian pavilion at International Horticultural Exhibition, Expo 2023 Doha, in preparation for inaugurating the largest and most important global event hosted by Doha after 2022 FIFA World Cup, on October 2, with participation of about 80 countries.





The event will be held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment,” aimed at inspiring the international community to integrate innovative solutions to mitigate desertification, as the the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa.





The international meeting of the participating countries’ representatives kicked off in Doha, with participation of a Jordanian delegation, headed by the Secretary-General of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and Commissioner-General of Jordanian pavilion, Dana Zoubi, according to a ministry statement.





The Jordanian pavilion, which will be inaugurated under the slogan: “Solid Roots, a Greener Era,” will feature Jordan’s agricultural heritage and innovative technologies, aimed at highlighting sustainability efforts and reducing desertification.





The pavilion will highlight Jordan’s story in benefiting from its eco-diversity and overcoming challenges, especially in the field of the global food security crisis and will also display the Kingdom’s picturesque nature, the statement said.





Visitors to the Jordanian pavilion will have the opportunity to taste a group of Jordan’s famous traditional cuisines and purchase souvenirs that promote the Kingdom’s various tourist and natural sites.





Source: Jordan News Agency

