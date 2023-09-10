Cabinet issues bylaw to compensate uninsured vehicle accident victims



A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved a bylaw to compensate people affected by vehicle accidents, who are uncovered by mandatory insurance for 2023.





The system comes in implementation of provisions of Article (80) of Law of Regulating Insurance Business No. (12) of 2021, which stipulates establishment of a fund to compensate people affected by death, physical injuries, and moral damages resulting from traffic accidents and cover medical treatment expenses, for groups uncovered by mandatory insurance.





The regulation also aims to determine contributions to be paid by the Kingdom’s insurance sector, provisions for regulating the fund’s affairs, and all other related matters and provisions.





Moreover, Council of Ministers approved the administrative organization bylaw for Ministry of Youth for 2023, aimed to revamping its activities, in line with its development plans and achieve requirements of Government Procurement System No. (8) of 2022.





Additionally, the Council approved an amended administrative organization bylaw for Media Commission (MC) of Jordan for 2023, aimed to regulating work of the media sector on the Internet and related digital portals, keeping pace with the latest developments in digital media, and activating online follow-up for media institutions that carry out their activities through digital means.





The Cabinet decided to approve procedures for establishing a number of health centers in the governorates of Amman, Madaba, Zarqa, Irbid and Mafraq.





On another level, the Cabinet decided to extend implementation of its decision issued on 5/28/2018, which provided facilities to Jerusalemites by setting fees for issuing and renewing their passports at a value of JD50 for a 5-year period.





The move comes in implementation of the Royal vision to provide facilitations to people of Jerusalem, support their steadfastness, and streamline their transactions, based on the historical Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.





Source: Jordan News Agency

