NCHR participates in Right to Healthy Environment Conference in Manama



Chairman of the Board of Trustees of National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR), Samar Al Hajj Hassan, stressed necessity of increasing levels of awareness and education on the best practices necessary to promote right to enjoy a suitable and healthy environment.





Al Hajj Hassan made the remarks during her participation in an international conference, entitled: “The Impact of Human Activity on the Right to a Healthy and Clean Environment: Practices, Challenges, and Solutions,” which was hosted by the Bahraini capital, Manama.





She also highlighted importance of underlining environmental impact associated with some practices on climate and natural resource security, and effect of these imbalances on people of different groups and ages, especially children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.





On future action, she said awareness campaigns should take advantage of the media and social platforms, highlighting necessity of introducing these eco-concepts into the school curricula at various levels.





In a statement Sunday, NCHR said a dialogue was held on the conference’s sidelines about accreditation of national human rights institutions by Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).





Al Hajj Hassan reviewed the NCHR’s experience, work methodology, and standards that led to its re-accreditation under GANHRI “A-status”.





