Vigils at Ibb University in supporting revolution leader’s decisions & denouncing enemy crimes



At the University of Ibb was held in support of the decisions of the leader of the revolution and the operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces and denouncing the crimes committed by the American Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

Participants in the vigils, which was attended by the President of the University, Dr. Nasr Al -Hujaili, and his deputy for student affairs, Dr. Ahmed Abu Lahm, the Secretary -General of the University, Abdul -Malik Al -Saqqaf and his assistant, Nabil Al -Rafi, the qualitative operations carried out by the armed forces and the navy.

A statement issued by the stance categorically rejected the American enemy targeting the Yemeni navy boats while carrying out its religious and national duty to secure international navigation, calling for a decisive response to this dangerous escalation.

The statement stressed the need to confront the resolution of the enemy’s ambitions in controlling the sanctities and capabilities of the nation .

It called on the armed for

ces to move forward in preventing the ships of the Zionist entity and its agents from sailing until the aggression depends on the Palestinians and the dismantling of the siege.

