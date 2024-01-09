Discussing aspects related to enhancing investment in fishery sector



Fisheries Minister in the caretaker government, Muhammad Al-Zubairi, discussed today,Tuesday, with a number of companies operating representatives in the fishery sector aspects related to enhancing investment in the sector and developing fish exports.

The meeting, which included the Undersecretary for the Investment Sector, Mustafa Hatabah, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Sector, Shaif Al-Faqih, and the Investment Director, Nabil Al-Qasimi, touched on the possibility of resuming the work of the United Yemeni Company for the Export of Fish and Marine Life, after its activity stopped as a result of the aggression’s targeting of its facilities in Hodeida.

In the meeting, Minister Al-Zubairi stressed the keenness to strengthen cooperation with the United Fish Export Company, as it is one of the companies investing in the field of exporting fish products.

He renewed the call for businessmen and financiers to invest in the fishery sector because of the investment opportunities and feasibility it provides t

hrough the establishment of strategic projects that contribute to the advancement of the sector and serve the country’s economy.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Investment Sector touched on the ministry’s directions to attract and encourage national capital and local companies with sufficient experience to invest in establishing fish facilities characterized by a service, production and export nature.

Source: Yemen News Agency