Hardline Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa MosqueDestroying one & half tons of finished materials in Manakha, Sana’a

Jerusalem: Dozens of Jewish extremist settlers on Tuesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that the settlers carried out today’s raids through al-Magharebah Gate under the heavy protection of Israeli police, who restricted Muslim worshippers’ access to the mosque to secure the settlers’ incursions.

“The settlers provocatively toured the Mosque’s yards, and performed Talmudic rituals,” it added.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Office of Industry and Trade in Manakha District in Sana’a province destroyed today,Tuesday, one and a half tons of various damaged and expired materials that are unfit for human use.

The quantities destroyed included soft drinks, medical , sterilization materials, biscuits, agricultural pesticides, and other expired materials.

Director General of the Directorate, Mounir Al-Kabsi pointed out the importance of strengthening control procedures and not being lax in arresting violators, destroying expired ,damaged materials, calling on citizens , merchants to cooperate ,take the initiative , inform the office of materials and goods that are not fit for consumption in order to destroy them according to the law.

While the Director of the Directorate’s Industry Office, Abdul Jalil Al-Qardi, explained that the materials were withdrawn from groceries and commercial markets as part of field campaigns to monitor prices and weights.

Source: Yemen News Agency