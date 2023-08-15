Victory “August 14, 2006″… An equation entrenched by Hezbollah

The victory of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, led by Hezbollah, over the Zionist enemy entity on August 14, 2006 constituted the equations of force and deterrence imposed by the axis of resistance in all its arenas.

If the American planners and behind them, the Zionist enemy entity, had taken a decision through the aggression that the latter launched in July 2006 to remove Hezbollah from existence and expel it from Lebanon and the region in general in an attempt to draw the geopolitical map, but this aggression ended without investigation.

At a time when the resistance in Lebanon was able to defeat the aggressive military machine of the Zionist enemy, it was able to thwart the goals of the enemy entity that it sought.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in his speech on the 17th anniversary of the July 2006 war, where he explained that “the July war was one of the main means to achieve the new Middle East project.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said: “The new Middle East, let us go back and remember, so that the generations after that will know that this project would have resulted, if successful in the recognition of “Israel” by all countries in the region as an entity and a state and the loss of the State of Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people.

He added: “This project fell and was broken here in Lebanon in 2006, and it was completed by the Palestinian resistance in Palestine and the Iraqi resistance in Iraq, which led to the withdrawal of the American occupation forces in 2011 from Iraq and in light of the steadfastness of Syria and Islamic Republic in Iran”.

From the Lebanese gate, Hezbollah, with its victory in 2006, drew the horizons of responses that came in the context of the line of decline that finished off the Zionist-American project.

Through the transformation of the main forces of the axis of resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen and the leadership of the Islamic Republic in Iran from a force obstructing and impeding this project to a preventive force capable of stopping it.

Here, observers and specialists believe that the most eloquent witness since the victory of August 2006 until today is Hezbollah’s connection to the equations of “establishing deterrence and building strength.”

According to all indications and data, the Lebanese victory opened the foundation line for all successive equations of the axis of resistance through the integration of Hezbollah’s role with Syria, Iran, the Palestinian resistance, Ansar Allah in Yemen, and the Iraqi resistance, which constituted a turning point towards thwarting the plans of the Zionist enemy and the American administration.

The most prominent manifestation of these equations is that they strengthened the deterrence equations imposed by Hezbollah’s resistance after the victory of 2006, which brought about more shifts in the balance of power in favor of the resistance axis system in the region.

The victory of Hezbollah was and still is the first strike to bring down all the false projects and alliances that aim to divide the region after the transfer of the experience achieved in Lebanon to the arenas of the axis of resistance.

There is no doubt that the Palestinian resistance model represents a clear picture of such cooperation and coordination between the wings of the axis of resistance, which thwarted the Zionist schemes.

The vision of the Zionist-American project clashed after the victory of the Lebanese resistance.

In other words, the plans of the American and Zionist hegemony projects began to face a real challenge, after the victory of the resistance in Lebanon, which returned the compass to the right direction towards Palestine.

The Syrian victory over the forces of terrorism came to confirm the complementarity of roles between countries and parties to the squares of the axis of resistance, which had a fundamental role in making this victory.

The aggression against Yemen is another refuge for the American plans to witness the victory of August embodied in the Yemeni interior, which is a new deterrence equation after the dissolution of the Saudi-American and Emirati-Zionist aggression alliance and exhausted its participants politically, economically and militarily.

The defenders of Yemen through its army and popular committees, in the most difficult circumstances, turned to the defensive attack behind the borders, after their success in preventing the forces of aggression from achieving real progress in the Yemeni geography.

Here, it seems that the Zionist dilemma in the inability to wage war against Hezbollah is the same as the predicament of the inability to wage a war against Yemen, which was the battle of the United States of America and the Zionist enemy entity led by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Although the forces of aggression thought that the war in Yemen would be quick and decisive, it was from the position of parity that the Yemeni victory imposed a restoration of balance in the Middle East.

The Islamic Republic of Iran in this context represented the strongest cornerstone.

In light of these facts and examples, “it would not have been possible without the policy of deterrence, which was established by the founding victory on August 14, 2006.”

Source: Yemen News Agency