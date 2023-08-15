Qatar University Launches Online Orientation Program for New Students

Qatar University (QU) has launched its comprehensive online orientation program for new students joining the Fall 2023 semester in which over 6000 male and female students are expected to participate from various QU’s colleges.

Running until August 24, the online orientation program aims to acquaint students with the diverse range of services and programs that contribute to their successful integration into university life. With an array of captivating videos and informative presentations, the program aims to familiarize students with vital university services and programs, ensuring they have access to essential information for a successful transition into university life.

On this occasion, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Eiman Mustafawi welcomed the 6157 male and female students who are embarking on their educational journey at QU from various colleges and disciplines, wishing them success in their university life to fulfil university journey filled with achievements and success.

She pointed to the importance of students’ active engagement in the orientation and the successful completion of the program, which is a prerequisite for course registration for the Fall 2023 semester, affirming that QU is committed to creating a stimulating educational environment for its students throughout their academic journey by developing and enhancing the quality of student services and facilitating their access.

The university also aims to overcome difficulties and solve problems that some students might face at the beginning of the semester. She outlined that service providers, academic advisors, and different colleges will exert their utmost effort to help during this crucial period of university life.

The orientation program contributes to acquainting students with the main policies and regulations at QU and the significance of student life beyond classrooms, and it encompasses key areas, including the academic life of university students. This covers information about QU academic services, policies, academic guidance, and academic support services, as well as QU student life, services, activities, and official communication platforms at the University.

Students access to the online orientation program is a prerequisite for the completion of their enrollment procedures, as the program provides an opportunity for them to easily register their courses from the screen without the need to physically come to campus.

Meanwhile, QU alerted students who have not yet completed the online orientation program, adding that they will have their admission automatically canceled, and they must reapply for admission in the upcoming semester.

Source: Qatar News Agency