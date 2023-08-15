  • Date: August 16, 2023
General Secretariat of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security Opens to Participants in 2023 Competition

The General Secretariat of Prince Naif Award for Arab Security has announced that registration of participants in the award competition for the year 2023 is now opened.

The award will be given in five different fields: Outstanding Security Performance, Leading Security Program, Security Studies, Security Invention, and Media Innovation.

This year’s awards aim to highlight the role of the family in enhancing security and stability in society in the face of contemporary challenges.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

