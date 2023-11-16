  • Date: November 17, 2023
  • Date: November 17, 2023

US voices concern over injuries among Jordanian medical staff in Gaza


US ambassador in Amman Yael Lampert expressed the White House’s concern over the injuries among the Jordanian medical staff in Gaza that took place yesterday after an attack close to the Jordanian field hospital.

Lampert wished the injured a speedy recovery, adding on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The United States is dedicated to our long-standing and enduring alliance with Jordan and our Jordanian partners, as they support humanitarian assistance efforts in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, “We are deeply concerned about the injuries that Jordanian medical staff in Gaza sustained in an attack that happened close to their field hospital.”

He added that, “Jordan is an important ally, we thank His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanians for providing this support.”

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages