Hneifat checks on progress in agricultural food plants in Southern Jordan Valley



Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday, checked on progress in implementing agricultural food factories, which are about 80%complete during a tour in the Southern Jordan Valley.

During his tour in the southern district, Hneifat said establishment of these plants comes within partnership with Jordan’s private sector, announcing launch of two additional factories in the area.

Work, he noted, is underway to establish 5 production lines at a cost of up to JD10 million, which would contribute to creating about 500 job opportunities.

Hneifat said the ministry is continuing to create an “organized and flexible” infrastructure for the Kingdom’s agricultural sector through the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture based on developing the sector and using modern technology.

This procress, he said, is carried out by surveying local and foreign markets, shifting to export agriculture and absorbing surplus production through food manufacturing.

Announcing operations will begin on most production li

nes at beginning of next year, he noted all plans and procedures contribute to creating job opportunities for youth and improving the production process, which reduces Jordan’s unemployment and poverty rates.

Also during his tour, Hneifat inspected the dates sorting and grading factory, with production amounting to more than 350 tonnes.

Source: Jordan News Agency