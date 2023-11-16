Jordan-Japan parliament association: Events in Gaza are horrific war crimes



Chairman of the Jordanian-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Association Suleiman Abu Yahya said what the Israeli occupation is doing to Gaza is a horrific war crime in full view of the world, while the international community looks on in silence and ineffectiveness.

During a Thursday meeting with Japanese Ambassador Jiro Okuyama, he expressed his support for the efforts made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to stop the brutal aggression against the people of Gaza deliver humanitarian and relief aid to those suffering from the ongoing war.

He explained that the Israeli occupation’s bombing of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza reflects confusion and anger toward Jordan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue.

The meeting also covered cooperation in various fields, exchange of experiences between the two countries, and benefiting from advanced Japanese technology.

Source: Jordan News Agency