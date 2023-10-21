Cairo Peace Summit to end war on Gaza begins

The Cairo International Peace Summit to stop the war on Gaza kicked off on Saturday in the Egyptian capital, led by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, with the participation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, world leaders and representatives of more than 30 countries, and three international organizations, including the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League. The summit aims to stop the war on the Gaza Strip, discuss the sustainable introduction of humanitarian aid into the Strip, and begin examining ways to comprehensively settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict under the two-state solution. The purpose of the summit is to establish broad parameters for addressing the Palestinian issue, identify a final solution, and underscore rejection for the displacement of Palestinians from their homes. Participating in the summit, alongside His Majesty King Abdullah II, are the leaders of the Emirates, Bahrain, Palestine, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Mauritania, Kuwait, South Africa, the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, and the Cypriot and Greek presidents. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, and the prime ministers of Iraq, Spain, Britain and Italy will also take part in the summit. The Egypt summit coincides with the beginning of the third week of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Source: Jordan News Agency