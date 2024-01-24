Unlocking Product Validation: Bioz and CE Elantech Set a New Standard for Success in Scientific Research

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley based AI software company committed to empowering scientists towards optimal scientific discovery, is delighted to announce its partnership with CE Elantech. CE Elantech was formed in 1995 and has become one of the most reputable lab tech suppliers in the US by forming the basis for providing comprehensive sales, service, and technical support for its complete line of elemental analyzers.

Through this new strategic alliance, Bioz has incorporated its Bioz Badges digital widgets onto CE Elantech’s product webpages, supplying researchers with comprehensive application data to support an informed and data-driven decision-making process. Bioz Badges provide structured product details, including snippets from peer-reviewed publications, citation counts and objective Bioz Stars ratings that showcase successful product usage in prior research. The badges work to increase product validation, optimizing scientific experimentation and discovery for CE Elantech’s customers.

"We’ve already noticed an increase in user engagement since implementing Bioz Badges onto our product pages," said Michael Di Virgilio, Marketing & Ecommerce Manager at CE Elantech. Michael added, "Bioz Badges have been a great way for us to increase user engagement and to drive product validation for our product line, with the tool seamlessly integrating into our website."

"I am extremely proud of this partnership, and we are excited to support CE Elantech’s customers in accessing real-time application data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CRO of Bioz. Dr. Lachmi added that "the FlashSmart elemental analyzer has been cited thousands of times in the scientific literature and Bioz Badges are the best way to display this impressive validation data directly on product webpages."

This partnership is poised to inspire innovation and empower researchers with unparalleled confidence, solidifying their commitment to advancing scientific discovery.

Bioz is the world’s most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

