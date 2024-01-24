Frustrated With Your Wealth Manager? This is Why You Should Work With TPP

TPP is empowering investors globally:

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Wealth managers around the world were guilty of lavishing themselves with praise as an unexpected year end market rally boosted their 2023 returns (and their management and performance fees). However, surely a slightly irrational year end rally shouldn’t be celebrated, but instead- perhaps be grateful for the rally, and book some profits into the client accounts?

What if the markets were to retrace dramatically from their highs?

When your only tactic is to ‘buy and hold’- you’re limited.

As 2024 opened with many global equity markets retracing from what looked liked inflated prices- if your portfolio was with an old-fashioned Investment/Wealth manager then you lost money at the start of 2024. Why? Because the traditional model operates by placing your money in the market and moving on to the next client.

Some would even suggest many of the wealth managers and IFA’s are salesmen who make their living by bringing money in, not by making money.

At TPP, their professional traders know that their success lies in making more money for their users. They aren’t ‘salesmen’ like the advisers at some of the UK’s largest wealth managers; their job isn’t to bring money in, it’s to make money on the strategies that they trade that are showcased on their platform.

It’s simple, that is what TPP does. They have one job, to make you more money. They aren’t salesmen, they’re traders. They don’t have time to sell you a product, but fortunately for TPP, it sells itself.

At the start of 2024- the markets fell. Your traditional portfolio took a big hit, but most of the clients on TPP made money, again. And as everyone knows- there is no better feeling than making money in a falling market.

If you don’t have any exposure to their active strategies, then maybe you should. Just have a look at two of their top performers so far this year:

European Stock Basket

Stock Mixed

The most amazing thing about these two is that they are both up substantially but one has predominantly been long, and one has been short. That’s just trading a volatile market. Anyone who tells you it’s about ‘time in the market’ and you can’t do anything about falling stocks, is full of ****. They are also not a trader.

Many of you will have read about TPP’s record fundraise in 2023. They raised £1,000,000 in 36 seconds beating the previous holder Monzo Bank by 60 seconds. What you won’t necessarily know is that 90% of the funds raised were from current users of their platform.

If that’s not a testament to the quality of the product then we don’t know what is.

Their clients have seen how it works, and they know that it’s something special. This is why ever since they announced that they were building this concept in 2020, that we stood firmly behind them and supported the vision. The older and perhaps outdated wealth manager and IFA model is stale, and someone had to build something different. TPP has taken that risk, and it looks like they’ll reap the rewards.

The real risk to a portfolio is simply being long and just forgetting about it. Can you really afford to do that?

If you don’t already have a portfolio with TPP then perhaps it’s time you considered it.

Wealth managers have one tactic. To ‘buy and hold’. TPP can (and does) do that, but they also add small increments into the markets as they fall. TPP also have specialist ‘long or flat’ strategies which will be in the main on the BUY side, but if markets look overbought (back end of 2023 for example)- they’ll move into a ‘market neutral/flat’ position. The final tactic is a selection of ‘active equity long short’ strategies.

It will be interesting to see if this innovative approach to money management catches on.

TPP Co-Founder Edward Davies explains how one would build a portfolio with TPP:

‘Building a portfolio with TPP is like building a house. Start with a solid base. The first building blocks should be a leveraged tracker or two, then add a lower risk long or flat strategy that will add extra value when stocks move in the right direction. Finish with an active strategy that will short the market as often as it will go long to create a hedge for your portfolio.

A diversified portfolio is a winning portfolio. Why spend 40% of your capital buying bonds in case equities go down? Just buy fewer equities and save on management costs. Wealth managers have been pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes for too long.

TPP is trying to revolutionise the investment world by using new tech, quality trading strategies and common sense.’

This multi million GBP valued fintech business has only been formed since 2020, but is already disrupting the industry. After growing into 15 different countries via word of mouth over the last few years, they are now preparing for the next chapter: The Scale Up.

New software, global regulation, investor shows, and targeted marketing are just some of the avenues opening up to TPP.

However, with their 98.8 percent retention rate of clients so far, it does seem like it is only a matter of time until the business goes viral.

We have been banging The TPP drum for quite some time now, however at this rate- the noise might be deafening soon.

The investment revolution is building momentum.

Lane Clark (Co-Founder) said the following:

‘TPP is attempting to fill the space for investors between the traditional wealth management model, and the fintech brigade. One blindly follows markets and over charges, and the other provides a DIY solution where most investors lose. At TPP, our traders are tasked with making a minimum of 1.5 x their market benchmark per annum. Their live track records on our platform demonstrate that sometimes they beat these targets. We’re proud of what we have built, and are excited for the future’.

If you would like to find out more about TPP visit their website

They also offer a demo facility and an excellent content strategy which is FREE to everyone who registers on their platform.

Here is a great example of their content posted recently:

Stocks are ignoring the fundamentals- https://www.tppglobal.io/market-commentaries/stocks-are-ignoring-the-fundmentals

