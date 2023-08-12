  • Date: August 13, 2023
  • Date: August 13, 2023

Under Patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the International Islamic Conference on Communication and Integration to Kick off in Makkah Tomorrow

Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance will organize the International Conference on the theme of “Communication and Integration.”

The two-day conference is expected to attract around 150 scholars and muftis from 85 countries worldwide, according to the organizers.

In his remarks, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawa and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, welcomed the participating delegations and expressed gratitude for the generous sponsorship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. He emphasized that the conference is an extension of the Kingdom’s efforts to promote moderation in accordance with the true principles of Islam. The conference aims to unite ranks, combat terrorism and extremism, and achieve peace, stability, and prosperity for Islamic countries and the entire world.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages