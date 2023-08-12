PHCC to Launch ‘Back To School’ Campaign on August 27

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has announced the launch of its back-to-school campaign, between aug. 27 and Sep. 7, 2023.

The campaign activities will be held at six healthcare centers; Al Wakrah, Omar bin Al Khattab, Muaither, Al Wajbah, Qatar University and Umm Slal in addition to all public schools and kindergartens.

The Back To School Campaign, which aims to reach the largest possible segment of the community, targets all school students of all ages, their parents and all public school employees.

It also aims to highlight the achievements of the PHCC in transforming the conventional school clinics into smart clinics, in line with the recent developments in those clinics and health services they provide.

Such smart clinics aims to provide remarkable and integrated nursing and health care centered on the health of students, where the school nurses work as a health care coordinators and links between the school clinic and health institutions in the country such as PHCC healthcare centers, Sidra Medicine, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Ministry of Public Health, in order to provide the best level of healthcare.

The campaign will feature many different activities that aim to highlight the themes of the smart school clinic in all public schools for the targeted groups, including educational lectures, awareness and educational materials that will be published through electronic links that allow the user to easily access them.

As part of the PHCC’s keenness on the continuity of services provided, all school clinics have been linked electronically to the health file management network, which provides quick access to patient records when needed, and ensures that health information is accurate, complete and up-to-date, allowing school nurses to follow up and document the health services provided to students.

Source: Qatar News Agency