Pakistani President Approves Naming President of Interim Government to Organize Elections

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has named Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as president to a transitional government pending organization of general elections in Pakistan.

This came following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif as leader of the parliamentary majority, and opposition leader Raja Riaz, where they concurred in choosing member of the Senate of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as president of the caretaker government to oversee the general elections.

On Thursday, Pakistani President dissolved the parliament in a prelude to conduct snap elections based on a recommendation from Shehbaz Sharif. The president directed both Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz to propose a name for an interim government following three days of the dissolution of parliament in accordance with the constitution.

The general elections are scheduled to be held during 90 days of the dissolution of parliament based on the Pakistani constitution that stipulates the formation of an independent and caretaker government at least two months before the elections to ensure free and fair elections.

Source: Qatar News Agency