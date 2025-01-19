UN Chief Welcomes Commencement of Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Amman: United Nations Secretary-General Ant³nio Guterres welcomed the commencement of the ceasefire implementation and what he referred to as the “release of detainees” in Gaza.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement, Guterres expressed the UN’s readiness “to support this implementation and to scale up sustainable humanitarian relief for countless Palestinians who continue to suffer.”

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political barriers hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, calling for collective efforts to guarantee the timely and effective provision of aid to those in need.