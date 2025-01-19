Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Engage with Civil Society Institutions

Amman: Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani...

FM, EU’s Lahbib Talk Ties, Gaza Aid

Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of...

Jordan Sends Over 5,000 Aid Trucks to Gaza Amid Conflict Ceasefire

Amman: Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced...

UN Chief Welcomes Commencement of Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Amman: United Nations Secretary-General Ant³nio Guterres welcomed the commencement of the ceasefire implementation and what he referred to as the “release of detainees” in Gaza.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement, Guterres expressed the UN’s readiness “to support this implementation and to scale up sustainable humanitarian relief for countless Palestinians who continue to suffer.”

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political barriers hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, calling for collective efforts to guarantee the timely and effective provision of aid to those in need.

