Lower House’s Foreign Committee Meets UK House of Commons Delegation

Amman: Chairwoman of the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, Dina Al-Bashir, met with UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee MP Emily Thornberry and her accompanying delegation, which included Members of Parliament John Whittingdale from the Conservative Party, Fabian Hamilton and Dan Carden from the Labour Party, and Edward Morillo from the Liberal Democrats. During the meeting, Al-Bashir highlighted the exceptional efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah in supporting the Palestinian cause and working to end the aggression on Gaza, stressing the rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians.

According to Jordan News Agency, Al-Bashir underscored that the Palestinian cause is at the heart of the region’s conflict, emphasizing that discussions about stability in the Middle East cannot occur without resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieving peace to ensure stability. She stated that the ceasefire is only a partial solution, reaffirming the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state and live with dignity, like other nations, with international guarantees to ensure adherence to the ceasefire.

The British delegation members praised Jordan’s efforts in hosting waves of refugees due to regional conflicts. They called on the international community to commit to the reconstruction of Gaza, support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to sustain its humanitarian role, and intensify efforts to achieve stability in Syria.

For her part, Thornberry expressed UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the UK House of Commons and the Jordanian Lower House of Parliament, emphasizing the importance of mutual visits to serve shared interests. She also commended King Abdullah’s role in promoting security and stability in the region, highlighting his tireless efforts to advance global peace.