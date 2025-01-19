Israel Receives Three Female Prisoners Released by Hamas

Jerusalem: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority announced on Sunday evening that the Israeli military received three female prisoners from the International Red Cross after their release by Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in Gaza.

According to Jordan News Agency, the authority stated that the initial handover point for the three Israeli prisoners was the Re’im military base near Gaza’s border. Following their release, the prisoners underwent preliminary medical evaluations and were transported via helicopters to hospitals for comprehensive medical examinations.

Earlier this evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over the three prisoners to the Red Cross in the Al-Saraya Square, central Gaza City, in preparation for their transfer to Israel.