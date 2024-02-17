UK: Over 200,000 protest in London demanding Gaza ceasefire

London: Over 200,000 people Saturday took to the streets of London to demand an end to the Israeli war on Gaza.

According to British media, demonstrators roamed the streets of London carrying Palestinian flags and banners demanding an end to the Israeli war on besieged Gaza, chanting slogans demanding freedom for the Palestinians and the protection of civilians.

UK-based Evening Standard and other newspapers reported that the British police arrested ten people during the demonstration for alleged “violations.”

Source: Jordan News Agency