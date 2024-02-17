Massive march in Mahwit in support of Gaza



The districts of Al-Mahwit province witnessed on Friday a massive march under the slogan ‘Our squares are jihad… We stand firm with Gaza until victory,’ denouncing the brutal massacres committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip.

A statement issued by the march, delivered on behalf of the people of Al-Mahwit, Sheikh Muhammad Hanin Qatina, confirmed that ,the Palestinian issue is the issue of the Islamic nation and that the blessed Al-Aqsa Flood operation will not be the same as before, as it is a turning point in the path of Palestinian resistance and will turn the scales at various levels.

He pointed out that America, the primary international supporter of Israeli arrogance, must acknowledge the reversal of equations and hasten to dismantle this usurping entity before it is swept away by the Al-Aqsa flood and the coming Islamic anger, God willing.

They affirmed their support for the Palestinian people in confronting the Zionist war machine and supporting the Palestinian people with money, men

and weapons to support Al-Aqsa.

The statement expressed the pride and honor of the unprecedented heroic epics written by the resistance heroes inside the territories of Palestine and throughout the history of the conflict with the brutal enemy.

The statement held the United Nations, the Security Council and the international community fully responsible for protecting the Palestinian people and their capabilities, especially as they wage their battle to regain their land and rights.

Source: Yemen News Agency