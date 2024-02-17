Issuance law regarding classification of countries, entities and persons hostile to Republic of Yemen



Law No. (5) of 1445 AH was issued today,Saturday, regarding the classification of countries, entities and persons hostile to the Republic of Yemen.

The law included 7 articles divided into three chapters as follows:

Chapter One: Nomenclature, definitions, and objectives.

Chapter Two: Enforcement of this law.

Chapter Three: Hostility and measures to confront it.

The last article of the law stipulates that it will be effective from the date of its issuance and publication in the Official Gazette.

Source: Yemen News Agency