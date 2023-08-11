  • Date: August 12, 2023
  • Date: August 12, 2023

India’s Industrial Output Grows 3.7% YoY

ndia’s industrial output in June grew 3.7 percent year-over-year, official data showed today.

Based on data released by the Indian Ministry of Statistics, manufacturing, which constitutes around 17 percent of the Indian economy, grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year in June of last year. Electricity generation also increased by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Furthermore, mining activities rose by 7.6 percent.

Electricity generation in India had decreased by 0.9 percent in May of last year, while mining activities had increased by 6.4 percent in the mentioned month.

Source: Qatar News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages