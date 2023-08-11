India’s Industrial Output Grows 3.7% YoY

ndia’s industrial output in June grew 3.7 percent year-over-year, official data showed today.

Based on data released by the Indian Ministry of Statistics, manufacturing, which constitutes around 17 percent of the Indian economy, grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year in June of last year. Electricity generation also increased by 4.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Furthermore, mining activities rose by 7.6 percent.

Electricity generation in India had decreased by 0.9 percent in May of last year, while mining activities had increased by 6.4 percent in the mentioned month.

Source: Qatar News Agency