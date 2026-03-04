  • Date: March 6, 2026

UAE: Fire Extinguished Near US Consulate in Dubai Following Drone Attack

Dubai: A small fire that broke out near the US Consulate in Dubai following a drone attack launched from Iran has been brought under control, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. According to Jordan News Agency, the attack occurred Tuesday night and resulted in no injuries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that all consulate staff were safe after a building adjacent to the consulate was targeted by a drone. WAM reported that the UAE has faced more than 1,000 Iranian attacks, resulting in three fatalities and several injuries. The figure exceeds the combined number of attacks reported by all other affected countries, WAM added, noting that the UAE Armed Forces have responded to the incidents with professionalism and efficiency.

