U.S. Polo Assn. Sponsors the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup as Official Apparel Partner

Gaston Polo Team Claims Gold Cup Title Over Dubai Polo Team at Cowdray Park Polo Club

U.S. Polo Assn.® in partnership with Brand Machine Group (BMG), its partner in the United Kingdom, proudly continued its long-standing support of the British high-goal season as the Official Apparel Partner of the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup, held June 23 through July 19 at Cowdray Park Polo Club, known widely as "The Home of British Polo."

1) 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup Winners, Gaston Polo Team, accepting trophy on stage at Cowdray Park Polo Club

2) Gaston Polo Team attacking the ball against Dubai Polo Team in the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup Final

3) The British Ladies Open Championship Finalists, Yaguara and Salty Polo, on stage at Cowdray Park Polo Club

4) U.S. Polo Assn.'s Experiential Merchandise Tent spotlighting the brand's campaign, ‘The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game ‘ at the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup

Photo Credit: Mark Beaumont

The British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup Final will be featured on the award-winning series, "Breakaway: Polo in Europe" on TNT, Eurosport, and Global Polo YouTube. Check local listings for airtimes.

As one of the most celebrated tournaments in the world, the St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup brought 19 elite teams and many of the sport of polo's most accomplished international players together for nearly a month of high-goal competition. The 22-goal tournament featured standout players, including 10-goalers Poroto Cambiaso and Camilo ‘Jeta' Castagnola, along with a deep field of 9-goal talent such as Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres, Fran Elizalde, Tomas Panelo, Hilario Ulloa, Pablo Mac Donough, Juan Martin Nero, Bartolome ‘Barto' Castagnola, and rising star Lorenzo Chavanne (8-goal), to name a few.

As part of its multi-year partnership with Cowdray Park Polo Club, U.S. Polo Assn. provided custom co-branded apparel to all on-site staff, presented the MVP Award, and donated to Cowdray's selected charity, Midhurst Palliative Care. Enhancing the final day of the tournament, U.S. Polo Assn. hosted an Experiential Merchandise Tent highlighting the brand's newest global campaign, The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game , a photo wall, an inflatable polo shirt, and the brand's signature cocktail, The Divot Stomp, served in a souvenir aluminum cup with a polo mallet stirrer. All branded elements highlighted the U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo and the evolution of its fashion icon, the polo shirt.

St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup Final At-a-Glance:

Final Matchup: Gaston Polo Team (Gonzalo Ferrari, Cruz Heguy, Beltran Laulhe, Jean Pal Luksic) vs. Dubai Polo Team (Tariq Albwardy, Bartolome ‘Barto' Castagnola, Antonio Heguy, Santos Merlos)

Date: July 19, 2026

Location: Cowdray Park Polo Club

Final Score: 9 (Gaston Polo Team) - 8 (Dubai Polo Team)

U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Award: Cruz Heguy (Gaston Polo Team) , presented with the U.S. Polo Assn. MVP Weekender Bag by J. Michael Prince (President & CEO, USPA Global) and Boo Jalil ( CEO, Brand Machine Group) . St. Regis also presented a 2-Night Stay at any Europe St. Regis hotel, given by Gwendoline Christie

Best Playing Pony: Alberts Yarára, played by Bartolome ‘Barto' Castagnola, owned by Dubai Polo Team, and presented by The Honorary Lila Pearson

Charity Beneficiary: Midhurst Palliative Care

Broadcast: Game featured on "Breakaway: Polo in Europe" on TNT, Eurosport, and Global Polo YouTube. Check local listings for airtimes.

Game Highlights: In an unforgettable final, underdog Gaston Polo Team defeated Dubai Polo Team 9-8, leading nearly 80 percent of the match and never allowing the favorites to pull away. Gaston opened with its strongest chukka, taking an early 2-0 lead, while Dubai's Bartolome ‘Barto' Castagnola worked to control the pace alongside Santos Merlos and Antonio Heguy. The Gaston players responded with fast, open, attacking gameplay, breaking up Dubai's rhythm and keeping the closely matched contest within reach throughout. Cruz Heguy finished as the top goal scorer, helping write a new chapter in Cowdray Gold Cup history as the Heguy name returned to the trophy across generations.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is honored to continue supporting the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup as the Official Apparel Partner, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "From world-class athletes and historic grounds to meaningful fan engagement, this tournament represents everything that makes the sport of polo so compelling."

This year also marked a significant milestone for the women's tournament, with the British Ladies Open Championship Final held on the same day as the St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup for the first time. The 22-Goal British Ladies Open Championship, played July 6-19, further underscored Cowdray Park Polo Club's role as a global stage for the sport of polo and reflected the sport's distinctive format, where men and women can compete together at the highest levels. U.S. Polo Assn. proudly donated to the Power of Polo charity at the British Ladies Open Championship.

British Ladies Open Championship Final At-a-Glance:

Final Matchup: Yaguara (Mia Cambiaso, Myla Cambiaso, Milly Hine, Martina Lowe) vs. Salty Polo (Nina Clarkin, Bella Lavinia, Catalina Lavinia, Madison Rochlin)

Date: July 19, 2026

Location: Cowdray Park Polo Club

Final Score: 7 (Yaguara) - 6.5 (Salty Polo)

Gusbourne MVP Award: Milly Hine (Yaguara)

Best Playing Pony: Matuza Cassie, owned and played by Catalina Lavinia (Salty Polo)

Charity Beneficiary: Power of Polo

"In partnership with U.S. Polo Assn., we are proud to continue building meaningful connections between sport, heritage, and lifestyle while bringing the energy of the St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup to fans and consumers in the U.K. and beyond," said Boo Jalil, CEO of Brand Machine Group, the United Kingdom partner for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This tournament is an exceptional platform to showcase the authenticity of U.S. Polo Assn. and its deep connection to the sport of polo, while also supporting an elevated experience for guests throughout the final day."

Cowdray Park Polo Club, set in the heart of the English countryside, is known for hosting some of the most competitive and memorable moments in the sport of polo. The 2026 Final for the 2026 St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup continued that tradition, bringing together global athletes, passionate fans, luxury partners, and a vibrant on-site atmosphere that celebrated both the history and future of the tournament.

"We are delighted to have U.S. Polo Assn. continue as the Official Apparel Partner of the St. Regis British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup," said Jonathan Russell, CEO of Cowdray Estate. "Their ongoing support enhances the tournament experience for players, staff, and guests, while helping elevate the global profile of Cowdray Park Polo Club and one of the most important competitions in the sport of polo."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About Brand Machine Group (BMG)

BMG is an international leader in fashion innovation which has established itself as a vertical manufacturer and global licensing specialist with over four decades of industry experience. Partnering with recognized market leaders, BMG manages a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing, and delivering quality products while championing the DNA of a diverse portfolio of brands, spanning fashion, sports, outdoor, and homeware including adult fashion, kidswear, and accessories.

BMG's portfolio of brands includes U.S. Polo Assn., Penfield, New Balance Kids, Duchamp, Jack Wills, Flyers American Born, Lee Kids, Peckham Rye, Wrangler Kids, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Elle Junior and Ben Sherman. BMG reaffirms its commitment to upholding sustainable and ethical business practices by ensuring full transparency throughout its global supply chain, aligning with the ETI Base Code.

Visit brandmachinegroup.com and follow @brandmachinegroup. For appointments contact, [email protected].

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For Further Information, Contact:

Shannon Stilson - VP, Sports Marketing & Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - E-mail: [email protected]

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: [email protected]

Gina Digregorio - Marketing Consultant, Brand Machine Group

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SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.