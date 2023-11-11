Turkish President: Israeli occupation forces brutally target hospitals, places of worship, schools, and refugee camps in Gaza

Riyadh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces for their brutal targeting of hospitals, places of worship, schools, and refugee camps, as well as their indiscriminate killing of civilians and forced displacement in Gaza. He emphasized that those who remain silent in the face of such injustice are equal partners in these heinous acts.

Speaking at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, President Erdogan urged the United States and Western countries to fulfil their responsibility in protecting human rights and not turn a blind eye to Israel’s actions. He expressed the ineffability of the situation in Gaza, where mothers are seen mourning their deceased children and fathers desperately search for their family members amidst the rubble.

Source: Saudi Press Agency