  • Date: November 12, 2023
Jordanian King, Egyptian President Hold Talks on sidelines of Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit

Riyadh, Jordanian King Abdullah II met in Riyadh today with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza.

During the meeting, they stressed the importance of unifying Arab and Islamic efforts to end the war on Gaza, collective punishment, and attempts for forced displacement, and beginning a serious peace process based on the two-state solution.

The two sides warned of the seriousness of the attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem by extremist settlers.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

